5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Establishes Reception Centre in P/Harcourt for Libya Returnees

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Friday, sid a reception center has been established in Port Harcourt for 5,037 Nigerians being evacuated from Libya.

Onyeama said on his Twitter handle@geoffreyonyeama that the returnees would be formally received and profiled at the centre before being transported to their various states of origin.

He added that the Nigerian mission in Libya was coordinating the identification of Nigerian migrants being evacuated from that country.

He explained that the mission was working with a technical team for the evacuation exercises made up of representatives of relevant agencies.

Onyeama said two indigenous airlines were engaged for the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians in Libya.

Onyeama had been in Libya on a fact finding mission with a mandate to secure the release of Nigerian migrants stranded in that country.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Julie Okah-Donli, and the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede.

Also on the trip was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The move came after the repatriation of hundreds of Nigerians from Libya by Federal Government in December 2017 in conjunction with the International Office for Migration (IOM).

