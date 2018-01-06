5 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor El-Rufai Rejigs Cabinet, Appoints 2 New Commissioners

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reshuffled the Kaduna State Executive Council and appointed additional two new commissioners.The information is in a statement by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan gave the names of the new commissioners as Mrs Ruth Geoffrey Alkali for Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and Dr Ibrahim Hamza, pioneer Director-General of Kaduna Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA), for Ministry of Water Resources.

The rearrangement was as a result of the vacancy created following the death of the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Jonathan Andrew Nok.

The rejigged commissioners are Dr Manzo Maigari from Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism to Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry, while Prof. Kabir Mato is moving from Agriculture to Ministry for Local Government Affairs.

Also, Ja'afaru Sani from Local Government to Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Balabara Aliyu-Inuwa moving from Ministry of Rural and Community Development to Works, Housing and Transport.

Others are Hassan Mahmud from Works, Housing and Transport to Ministry of Rural and Community Development.

The commissioners retaining their portfolios are Umma Hikima, Ministry of Justice, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Ministry of Finance and Dr Paul Dogo, Ministry of Health and Human Services, while Muhammed Abdullahi, Planning and Budget Commission.

Amina Dyeris Sijuwade, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Daniel Amuze DanAuta, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Mrs Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Alhaji Shehu Balarabe, the Commissioner for Stakeholder Relations at the Governor's Office would now move to Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

