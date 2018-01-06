5 January 2018

Nigeria: Boko Haram Factional Leader Injured

By Amina Abdullahi

Yola — Boko haram factional leader has been injured in an ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Deputy Director Public Relations, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole stated this in a press release now.

According to an evaluation stated in the press release, it indicated that the Operation Lafiya Dole are yielding positive result.

"Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught".

Colonel Onyema maintained that several of Mamman Nur's soldiers have been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic.

