South Africa: Limpopo Police Arrest Alleged Poachers From Gauteng

Police in Makhado, Limpopo have arrested four people after intercepting a suspected illegal poaching syndicate, which allegedly planned to pounce on unsuspecting wild animals on a local farm on Friday.

The intelligence operation resulted in the arrest of the people, who are from Gauteng and whose ages range between 20 and 31.

They face charges of the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit illegal poaching, and trespassing.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police retrieved weapons, including, ten .375 rounds of ammunition, a .375 hunting rifle, two knives, as well as four cellphones.

The suspects are to appear at the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

Source: News24