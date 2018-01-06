5 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Don't Hike Petrol Pump Price, PDP Tells Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to the federal government not to increase the petrol pump price which is already N145 per litre.

The party said the lingering fuel crisis and its attendant

black-market costs were only a ploy by the APC to justify their intended hike of petroleum prices.

The PDP in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary, ‎Kola Ologbondiyan said the federal government has completely become numbed to the ‎sufferings of Nigerians to the extent that it no longer care in imposing ‎more hardship on the people.

‎"Any increase in fuel pump price would be an indirect tax on Nigerians ‎to fund APC interests and considering the pains Nigerians have suffered

under this inept and unfeeling government, this intended hike will be callous.

"It is now clear to all that this APC- controlled government will never act in the interest of Nigerians. All the actions and policies of APC, in their close to three years in office, have been targeted against ‎Nigerians and there are no signals that they will change.

"We therefore urge Nigerians to reject this plot to raise the prices of petroleum products even as they gear towards using the next election to ‎end the misrule of the APC," the party said.

The opposition party said instead of putting more burden on the people, the APC-led g‎overnment should come out clear on "sleazes in the oil sector under its ‎watch, particularly the shady oil subsidy payouts and illegal lifting of N1.1 trillion worth of crude using unregistered companies."

Nigeria

Boko Haram Factional Leader 'Fatally Injured' - Military

A factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been "fatally injured", the Nigerian military said… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.