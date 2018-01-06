Nigeria: Don't Hike Petrol Pump Price, PDP Tells Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to the federal government not to increase the petrol pump price which is already N145 per litre.

The party said the lingering fuel crisis and its attendant

black-market costs were only a ploy by the APC to justify their intended hike of petroleum prices.

The PDP in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary, ‎Kola Ologbondiyan said the federal government has completely become numbed to the ‎sufferings of Nigerians to the extent that it no longer care in imposing ‎more hardship on the people.

‎"Any increase in fuel pump price would be an indirect tax on Nigerians ‎to fund APC interests and considering the pains Nigerians have suffered

under this inept and unfeeling government, this intended hike will be callous.

"It is now clear to all that this APC- controlled government will never act in the interest of Nigerians. All the actions and policies of APC, in their close to three years in office, have been targeted against ‎Nigerians and there are no signals that they will change.

"We therefore urge Nigerians to reject this plot to raise the prices of petroleum products even as they gear towards using the next election to ‎end the misrule of the APC," the party said.

The opposition party said instead of putting more burden on the people, the APC-led g‎overnment should come out clear on "sleazes in the oil sector under its ‎watch, particularly the shady oil subsidy payouts and illegal lifting of N1.1 trillion worth of crude using unregistered companies."