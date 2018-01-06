5 January 2018

Zambia: Council Shuts Down 15 Bars in Chambishi

By Evans Mulenga

The Kalulushi Municipal Council has closed down 15 bars in Chambishi on account of poor sanitation.

And the Council has closed the main public toilet at Luato Market Bus Station due to sanitary conditions.

Public Relations Manager Dorothy Sampa said in the wake of the outbreak of Cholera on the Copperbelt the Kalulushi Municipal Council has intensified its cleaning exercise under the make Zambia Clean and Healthy programme.

"The Council closed down 15 bars in Chambishi on account of poor sanitation and the Local Authority has closed the main toilet at Luato Market bus station in Kalulushi," Sampa said.

She added that the Council is working round the clock to have the toilet opened as soon as possible.

"The Council has also carried out a sensitization programme to all the street vendors in the District with a view to have them relocate to designated trading areas," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Association of Vendors and Marketeers of Zambia and the National Association of Traders and Marketeers took time to inspect the sale of fresh merchandise in Kitwe district.

They said it was important that every trader adheres to the directive as announced by various stakeholders in a meeting addressed by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe and District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

"This is a collective assignment. We can't leave everything to the Council and health inspectors but all of us need to be engaged. Cholera knows no individual when it breaks out we will be affected," a representative stated.

Zambia is battling with a cholera epidemic that has affected more than 2000 people with Lusaka the most hit location.

