Nigeria: D'Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title in Imo

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram

D'Banj as he received the title.

Ace Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D'banj, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.

The iconic singer on Friday became the Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo autonomous community in Imo State.

Franklin Spice, general manager of DKM Media, shared on Instagram pictures of the ceremony where D'banj bagged the title.

"I was there to witness this Greatness beyond border, tribe, tongue or language. Congratulations @iambangalee The 'Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State. More feathers to your cap Osinawata buru ogaranya 1 of Igboland," he wrote.

Dbanj joins the likes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tonto Dikeh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Amechi Muonagor and Genevieve who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles in the recent past.