5 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: D'Banj Conferred With Chieftaincy Title in Imo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram
D'Banj as he received the title.
By Jayne Augoye

Ace Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D'banj, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.

The iconic singer on Friday became the Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo autonomous community in Imo State.

Franklin Spice, general manager of DKM Media, shared on Instagram pictures of the ceremony where D'banj bagged the title.

"I was there to witness this Greatness beyond border, tribe, tongue or language. Congratulations @iambangalee The 'Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol Autonomous Community in Imo State. More feathers to your cap Osinawata buru ogaranya 1 of Igboland," he wrote.

Dbanj joins the likes of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Tonto Dikeh, Ngozi Ezeonu, Amechi Muonagor and Genevieve who have been conferred with chieftaincy titles in the recent past.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Factional Leader 'Fatally Injured' - Military

A factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been "fatally injured", the Nigerian military said… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.