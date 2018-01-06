6 January 2018

Kenya: Cabinet Must Reflect the Real Face of Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signalled intention to make far-reaching changes in the Cabinet by retaining only six ministers and only picking three new names.

Although he was not categorical, the implication of Friday's announcement is that most ministers in the previous Cabinet have been shown the door. But the picture will only be clear in the coming days when the full list is made public.

On balance, most ministers in the previous Cabinet were joy-riders who did not measure up to public expectation. Since that was the first Cabinet under the current Constitution with members appointed because of expertise and experience in various disciplines, they were expected to run ministries like technocrats; but most of them failed. Ministries like Devolution, Health, Lands, Water and Sports often hurtled from one crisis to another.

POLITICKING

Contrary to the constitutional provisions, some ministers permanently spent time politicking at the expense of running their ministries.

Yet, the essence of having technocrats, and not politicians, in Cabinet is to ensure the Executive works without distraction that comes with politics.

The Cabinet secretaries are expected to be non-partisan and result-driven; not encumbered by the demands of voters and ethnic baggage.

Thus far, the Head of State only named six people out of a possible maximum Cabinet of 22, which has opened room for speculation.

Opinion is divided over the wisdom of naming the Cabinet partially.

FAKE OF KENYA

However, there is convergence that whatever strategy he adopts, the Cabinet and other top appointments must reflect the face of Kenya.

Part of the reason for disenchantment with the Jubilee administration is its exclusiveness. Appointments to top positions are skewed in favour of a few communities to the exclusion of others.

Worse, some appointees do not possess the qualifications, experience and comportment desired of the jobs, hence undermining the principle of meritocracy.

President Kenyatta has a chance to do things differently; he must ensure fairness, diversity, equity and merit in the appointments. He must dispense with wheeler-dealers and brokers intent on influencing his choices. We need a representative Cabinet that can serve dispassionately.

