Sudan: Vice President - Sudan Will Not Tolerate Its National Dignity Undermined

Medani — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, has stressed that Sudan will not accept any one undermining its citizens dignity and pride, saying any hand that tries to do so would receive sever punishment

He said the government of the Sudan will not tolerate anyone tarnishing the dignity and pride of the Sudanese people, or any injustice. He stressed that the government works to instill the rule of law and preserving the national integrity.

Hassabou who was speaking at the inauguration of the Heritage exhibition within the touristic events in central Sudan's Gazira state, said the country's leadership work within the policy of the open doors and the joint interests without any intervention in other countries internal policies.

He underlined that the government of the Sudan worked for bilateral cooperation based on dignity and pride.

He said the recent campaign for collecting unlicensed firearms has succeeded and that it was positively met by the people, stressing that it has actually restored stability and security.

He said the 2018 fiscal budget, despite its surgical pain, has in fact included huge positive income including boosting the exports and coming with added values.

He said the budget stressed on diverting resources to the productive sectors and producers, and to agricultural technology and productivity.

He said this year would be the year for moving towards the world, away from away axes and opening up.

He commended the Arab countries and the African Union for standing beside the Sudan during the sanctions, as well as the stands of the Arab funds in providing finance to the strategic projects in the country.