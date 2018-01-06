Nigeria: Five Nollywood Stars to Watch Out for in 2018

Nollywood has seen the emergence of a number of fresh-faced and talented actors into its fold. These role interpreters have held their own and are tipped to give the established Nollywood actors a good run.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES beams the spotlight on the top five actor/actresses to watch out for in 2018

1. Bisola Aiyeola

This Big Brother Nigeria first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, is a bunch of talents. A triple treat, she is a singer, actress and a comedian. Although she had appeared in a number of productions prior to her sojourn in the BB Naija house, the reality show shot her to super stardom.

Bisola who was also a 2008 MTN Project Fame contestant was outstanding playing supportive roles on two web series, "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "Life of a Nigerian Couple" in 2017.

She was also brilliant in the critically acclaimed Nollywood film, "Picture Perfect". Bisola played Ovy in a movie of the same title in 2018 and was fantastic at it.

2. Zainab Balogun

Zainab is the lead actor in one of 2018's most anticipated movies, a romcom, titled Royal Hibiscus Hotel. But, her role in The Wedding Party has earned her more rave reviews.

The 28-year-old media girl may be a fresh face in Nollywood but she is by no means a greenhorn. She starred in a hit Bollywood movie (Cocktail), and the Hollywood hit movie, 'The Dark Knight Rises' as an extra.

3. Bolanle Ninalowo

If good looks is all it takes to become a Nollywood star, then, Bolanle Ninalowo, has no issues whatsoever.

Tagged Nollywood's 'new' bad boy, Bolanle made his debut in 2010, took a break in the same year, and returned to the industry in 2014.

One of the new sensations rocking the industry, he has since featured in a couple of movies where he remarkably plays the role of a Casanova.

A fan favourite, he has starred in quite a number of big budget movies, which are yet to be released in 2018.

4. Adunni Ade

Adunni Ade made her debut in the Nigerian movie industry in 2013 and has featured in movies such as, For The Wrong Reasons, What's Within, 2nd Honeymoon, Head Gone, Schemers, So in Love and others.

She was born to a Nigerian father and an American/German mother in New York.

While in America, she dabbled into modeling and featured in America's Next Top Model. She is one of the standout acts in the ongoing EbonyLife TV, Kannywood English drama series, Sons Of The Caliphate.

5. Bimbo Ademoye

Blessed with a figure to die for, Bimbo Ademoye is a promising actress who has appeared on-screen for a while.

She has featured in an array of Iroko TV movies such as "The Backup Wife," "Diary of a Crazy Nigerian Woman," "It's about Your Husband" among others.

She was phenomenal in TV series such as "Desperate Housegirls" and "This is It."

A talented and convincing actress, Bimbo will be proving her worth once more in the movie "Getting Over Him," which debuts in cinemas this January.