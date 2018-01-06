5 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill NDLEA Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammad Ahmad

Suspected armed robbers on Friday gunned down an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and injured three others in Kano.

The NDLEA Chairman, Mohammad Abdullah, said the incident occurred when one of its patrol teams approached a road block in the city.

He said it was not immediately certain whether the gunmen were drug traffickers or robbers.

Narrating the development further, commander, Kano NDLEA, Hamza Umar told journalists that the late officer was shot on the back adding that he had been laid to rest.

The NDLEA boss explained how the NDLEA's poor funding was the reason why its operatives could not adequately protect themselves from such attacks.

"We have lost a senior and gallant office in active service and even though loss of life is certain, this one is sadden and painful but that will not stop us from the fight.

"Although the men were on routine operation, maybe if they were adequately equipped, perhaps they would have won the gun duel. But again this incident will further enable us to continue our consistent call on the federal government for better funding of the agency," he said.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Factional Leader 'Fatally Injured' - Military

A factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been "fatally injured", the Nigerian military said… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.