5 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Factional Leader 'Fatally Injured' - Military

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Nigerian army
By Abdulkareem Haruna

A factional leader of the militant Boko Haram group, Mamman Nur, has been "fatally injured", the Nigerian military said Friday.

A military statement said Mr. Nur, who broke away from the faction led by the better known Abubakar Shekau, was "injured" during an operation in the northeast.

According to the spokesman of the Operation Dole counterinsurgency force in northeast Nigeria, Onyema Nwachukwu, Mr. Nur was hit during a bombardment of a targeted location believed to be his base.

The statement did not indicate the location where the Boko Haram leader was attacked. It did not also say how he was identified.

Previous claims by the military that Mr. Shekau had been killed or fatally injured turned out to be false.

See the military statement below:

"Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results.

"Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.

"Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic".

Nigeria

Oil Hits $68, Boosts Nigeria's Revenue, but Petrol Imports Hurt Finances

The price of crude oil rose further Thursday exceeding $68 per barrel, its highest since May 2015, supported by unrest… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.