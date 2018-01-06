5 January 2018

Kenya: Here Are the 13 People Shown the Door From Uhuru's New Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta
By Kenfrey Kiberenge

President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised friend and foe when he dropped 13 cabinet secretaries from his new administration.

The head of state retained only Joe Mucheru (Information), Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Fred Matiangi (Interior, Acting Education), Charles Keter (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism) and James Macharia (Transport).

In effect, it means the 13 others who were part of his cabinet during his first term in office have been shown the door.

Below are the 13:

1. Dan Kazungu - Mining

2. Judy Wakhungu - Environment and Natural Resource

3. Mwangi Kiunjuri - Devolution and Planning

4. Eugene Wamalwa - Water and Irrigation

5. Hassan Wario - Sports, Culture and the Arts

6. Willy Bett - Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

7. Amina Mohamed - Foreign Affairs & International Trade

8. Sicily Kariuki - Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs

9. Cleopa Mailu - Health

10. Phyllis Kandie - Labour and East Africa Affairs

11. Raychelle Omamo - Defence

12. Jacob Kaimenyi - Land, Housing and Urban Development

13. Adan Mohammed - Industrialization and Enterprise Development

