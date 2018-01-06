5 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hot Air Balloon Crash - One South African Dead, Two Injured in Egypt

Photo: News24
Police inspect the site of the hot air balloon crash landing in Luxor.

Three South Africans were aboard the sightseeing hot air balloon, which crashed in Luxor, Egypt on Friday, killing one tourist and injuring seven, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed.

Dirco's Nelson Kgwete confirmed in a statement that the man who had died was 34 years old. His name cannot be confirmed yet.

The remaining two South African citizens - both 24-year-old women - sustained injuries, but were said to be in stable conditions.

There were 16 people on the balloon trip with the South Africans, which apparently took off at sunrise.

The other persons are 5 from Australia, 4 from France, 2 from Argentina and 1 from Brazil, a statement from the Egyptian embassy in Pretoria said.

"[The pilot] tried to land and unfortunately because of the strong winds he crashed to the ground," it added.

