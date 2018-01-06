5 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Sacks 13 Cabinet Secretaries

Photo: The East African
President Uhuru Kenyatta
By Faith Nyamai

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent packing more than half of his Cabinet.

The President only announced names of those he has retained and some of those he has nominated.

No female CS was retained.

Among those dropped are Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhugu, Water and Irrigation CS Eugene Wamalwa, Willy Bett (Agriculture), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Cleopa Mailu (Health), Sicily Kariuki (Gender), Phyllis Kandie (Labour), Amina Mohamed (Foreign), Ali Wario (Sports), Racheal Omamo (Defense) and Adan Mohamed (Industrialization).

The President, in his address to the nation Friday did not name their replacement.

Those retained in Cabinet are Dr Fred Matiang'i who will head the Interior docket, Charles Keter (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

