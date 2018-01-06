Nigeria: Music Artists to Watch in 2018

Photo: allafrica.com

Wizkid, Simi, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Asikey

The Nigerian entertainment industry enjoyed good music from greenhorns and big shots in the music making craft in 2017.

With the success the music industry recorded in 2017, here is a list of some artistes worth watching out for in 2018 because they are on a conscious mission to continue ruling the music space.

Wizkid

Indisputably, 2017 was a phenomenal year for reigning pop star, Wizkid, aka 'Wizlion', as he is fondly called. From the success of his hit songs including 'Manya', 'Come Closer', 'Daddy Yo' among others and the countless African cum international awards he bagged, it is naturally expected that he won't be resting on his oars because he is on a conscious mission to remain the reigning king of pop in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Recall that at the last Headies awards, he boasted that the world had not seen the best of him, promising to continue ruling the music space both locally and internationally, and he did so in 2017. But will he continue to rule in 2018? Showtime's investigation revealed that the 'Daddy Yo' crooner is currently strategizing on how to shock his fans and music lovers beyond words in the first quarter of 2018.

What he has up his sleeves we can't tell for now but Showtime can tell you for free he has a lot of surprises for his fans and lovers of good music as he is bent on maintaining his position as king of Nigerian pop music.

Davido

After crowning a successful 2017 with his 30 Billion concert which has continued to be the talk of the town both locally and internationally, no doubt, pop singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, will be scheming on how to stupefy his fans by bringing his best on board in 2018. Being one of the hottest Nigerian artists in 2017, plus the melodramatic surprises he dazzled with, Showtime strongly believes he will continue to dominate and drop chart topping songs in 2018, a good reason to watch out for him.

Olamide

With his hit song, 'Wo', off his 'Lagos Na Wah' album and the success of his sold out concert, OLIC4, YBNL henchman, Olamide continues to rule as king of the streets and trust me he is not ready to abdicate for any other artiste. Though Showtime believes his Lagos Na Wah album wasn't impressive, but his 'Wo' single is enough to get him on this list of artistes to watch in 2018.

Maleek Berry

With his EP dropping anytime from now, multi-talented producer/singer, Maleek Berry, is on Showtime's spotlight like never before. How he courted spotlight in 2017 was so simple; his hit songs 'Eko Miami', 'Been Calling' among other collaborative musical efforts earned him a comfortable spot on the Nigerian music scene in 2017 and he is sure on the rise as he is set to take on the music space by storm in 2018.

Mayorkun

When his debut single, 'Eleko', which has since become a street anthem, was released in 2016 nobody would have thought that Mayorkun's fortune on the Nigerian music space would sky-rocket at the speed it did. With subsequent singles such as 'Sade', 'Mama' and lately 'Che Che', coupled with the debut of his concert 'Mayor of Lagos, he has indeed proved he is equipped with musical arsenal formidable enough to dominate the music scene in 2018, and of course, the Eagle eye of music pundits, critics and fans are seriously watching.

Simi

Besides being divinely blessed with a velvety voice that delivers musical justice to any tune she jumps on, X3M sensation, Simi, crawled her way into the hearts of fans and lovers of good music with her music in 2017. The release of her album, debut concert, stellar stage performances at top industry shows, and interesting music videos, were proofs this diva is worth watching. Without an iota of sentiment, her singles and their videos were a back to back hit which is why Showtime believes 2018 will not be an exception.

Toby Grey

Grey Nation lead act, Toby Grey, has been all about setting a standard never seen in the history of Nigerian music. With a few singles and videos to her credit, she is set to stamp her feet on the music space and put some female colleagues of hers on their toes. In a chat with Showtime, she gave a hint on why she should be watched in 2018. "2018 has already started on a positive note and a positive vibe so I'd just say to my fans that I plan on pushing boundaries this year. I'm not going to be predictable, as I've never been; I'm going to be working with local and international artistes and so would be releasing a body of work before the end of the year, so Grey Soldiers, expect greatness", she said.

Reekado Banks

Going by word on the streets and Showtime's meticulous observation and investigation all through 2017, Mavin Records music act, Ayoleyi Hanniel, better known as Reekado Banks is definitely one Nigerian artiste to be on the lookout for in 2018. It has been said that the youngster is rather too talented to be limited at Mavin Records. Over time, music pundits opined that with the way he dazzled with entertainment panache in 2017, if only he can part ways with Mavin Records, then he would be free to soar musically as expected of him.

Kiss Daniel

Some might be tempted to argue that because he is currently neck deep in a contract breach saga with his former label, 'G-Worldwide, which he recently dumped to float his own, FLYBOI INC, 2017 was a bad one for Kiss Daniel; but such is not the case for the 'Yeba' crooner. Though he is yet to debut with his own concert like Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Simi, among others, he is currently rated among top ten artistes who will give fans reasons to ask for more musically in 2018. The music space is yet to savour enough of his songs, 'Yeba', 'Mama', 'Sofa', 'Kilamiti', so why won't he be on the list of artistes to watch out for in 2018? Trust me; the talented singer may be locking horns with Tekno, Runtown, and others for supremacy in 2018.

Falz

This chart would be incomplete without mentioning the 'Bahd' guy himself, Falz, who bristled with power and purpose in 2017, ending it with his debut concert 'The Falz Experience'. Since he broke into limelight with his unique kind of rap music, he hasn't failed to continue living up to expectation with good music which is one out of many reasons Showtime believes he should be one of the artistes to watch in 2018.

Niniola

If there are five top Nigerian female music acts to be on the keen look out for in 2018, energetic singer, Niniola will most definitely make that list because she gave the entertainment space a run for its money in 2017. With her debut album, 'This Is Me', Niniola stamped her arrival on the Nigerian music scene. No doubt she had a bumper 2017 with club bangers including 'Sicker' and 'Maradona', both off her first studio album. Who knows, 2018 may be the turning point in her career as she may go international like Wizkid, Davido and others who have since launched their international music careers and are breaking boundaries already.

Soti

What pretty afro-pop singing act, Sotonye Jane Pepple, better known as 'Soti', is bringing on board musically in 2018 may put the likes of Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Niniola and Simi on their toes. The energetic singer who is set to create a niche for herself in the music industry by doing music that can wade through stormy waters bragged in a chat with Showtime of how much of good music she has up her sleeves and why she is one of the artiste to watch in 2018. "I believe I'm an act to watch out for in 2018 because it's going to be strictly good music only, she said.

Tekno

He has always boasted of being in a world of his own as the biggest Nigerian artiste doing matchless music, so it wouldn't surprise you to see that he is one Nigerian artiste to be on the lookout for in 2018. Tekno is bound to shock the music space in 2018 with amazing music. Known to be constantly enmeshed in one controversy or the other, the 'Yawa' crooner is sure to make news headlines.

Adekunle Gold

After establishing himself as the king of romantic highlife music in Nigeria, Adekunle Gold has since continued to add feathers to his cap with his music that has a way of igniting hot romance among lovers. With the success of his debut concert and first studio album, he was able to further prove his worth as the king of romantic highlife in Nigeria. His forthcoming second studio album titled 'About Thirty' is worth looking out for because critics were of the opinion that his first was a mixture of good and crap music.

Orezi

When his single 'Shoki' went viral in 2014, little did we know that Orezi was on the path to stardom. Little wonder the video of his song 'Cooking Pot' bagged the award for Video of the Year at the 2017 edition of All Africa Music Awards, (AFRIMA).

Small Doctor

Lovers of street music will continue to be grateful to Small Doctor for his club banger, 'Penalty', which further gave him a comfortable place on the music scene after the success of his single 'Mosquito'. 2017 will not go down in history without making mention of controversies he was involved in, which includes beating up a tricycle rider along Ogba and a video of him masturbating on social media, a video he has since denied, claiming his Snapchat account was hacked. Musically, he is on a mission to take it a notch higher in 2018 and the Eagle eye of Showtime will be glued on him.

Okiemute

Riding on the crest of her emergence as ultimate winner at the last MTN Project Fame Nigeria, dexterous stage performer, Okiemute, is set to change the music game in 2018. Known for her vocal prowess, stage energy and live performance skill, she is ready to give top artistes a run for their talents. Boasting in a chat with Showtime, she promised to up the music ante in 2018. "The music industry and fans should look out for Okiemute Ighorodje because I am bringing a different colour to live music and performance", she said.