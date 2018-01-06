Zimbabwe: Embattled Chombo Resorts to Farming, Begs Court for Permission Seek Treatment Abroad

Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is facing several criminal offences has approached the courts begging for mercy saying his reporting conditions were taking toll on his economic and social life.

Through his lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo asked the court to adjust his bail conditions so that he can have time to farm at his fields in Rafingora.

He asked for his passport back so that he can seek medical attention outside the country.

Chombo was ordered to report three times a day at Marlborough police station after he was granted $5 000 bail on offences he committed back in the 1990s.

He was also ordered to surrender title deeds to his Golden Stairs home which is worth $70 000 and also his passport as surety.

On Friday, he complained that his co-accused was given less stringent bail conditions while they face same charges.

"The applicant is now a full time farmer... he now has to depend on his farming on full time basis. His farm is in Rafingora and this is a drastic change of circumstances. The applicant has a constitutional right to keep his life intact and fend for his family.

"The applicant's health has deteriorated because of his current bail conditions; he was unable to undergo his annual comprehensive medical check-up outside the country.

It is the applicant's intention to seek medical attention outside the country," said the lawyer.

Chombo is facing criminal abuse of office after he unlawfully took residential stands when he was still the Local government minister.

He also faces fraud allegations dating back to 1996.

He also got in trouble for wearing Zanu PF regalia a few days after he was expelled from the party.

Chombo was the first minister to be arrested during army's Operation Restore Legacy and spent nine days in solitary confinement after he was allegedly abducted by soldiers.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa is expected to deliver her ruling on his application on Monday.