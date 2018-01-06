Zimbabwe: 'Mnangagwa Rules Out Pact With Tsvangirai, Says "No Need' for GNU

Photo: CAJ

Zimbabwe President, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ruled out the prospects of a government of national unity arguing there is no need now.

Mnangagwa was responding to questions from journalists after a courtesy call on opposition MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai us currently indisposed suffering from colon cancer and could not even appear before journalists at the end of his over 30 minutes meeting with Mnangagwa.

But Mnangagwa said it was just a visit.

"There was no meeting . He (Tsvangirai) is fine and will soon be going back for check up," said Mnangagwa.

Asked about the prospects of a unity government, Mnangagwa dismissed the it outright.

"What is the cause? People are free to lobby for anything. It's a democratic country but currently there is no need," the President said.

Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in November on the back if a bloodless military coup amid rumours he was ready to set up a government of national unity that involved Tsvangirai.

The rumours were further fueled by Tsvangirai's decision to leave South Africa towards Mnangagwa's inauguration day heading back home. The MDC-T leader was then chaperoned to the inauguration ceremony under presidential army guard as a VIP guest of the new President.

With the MDC-T and other opposition parties having supported the military takeover that paved way for Mnangagwa's rise to power, the President went ahead and set up an administration "stuffed" with soldiers. The decision left the opposition seething with anger apparently sidelined.