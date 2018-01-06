Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe's Son Named in Gold Miner Murder Case, Accomplice Arrested

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza has been implicated in the murder of a rival gold miner in Kadoma which led to the arrest of businessman and banker Patterson Timba on Friday.

Timba was picked up by police following an unsolicited visit to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for the murder of a man whose identity could not be established in 2014.

"He was picked up by police and taken away in handcuffs to Kadoma. It's related to the murder of a rival gold miner in which Grace's son Goreraza was involved. Goreraza was hired by Timba to deal with the now deceased after a dispute leading to the murder.

"The docket has been sitting in Kadoma with police unable to take action because Grace had become so powerful and was shielding her son," New Zimbabwe heard.

When our news crew arrived, Timba had just been led away. Zacc chief executive officers Silence Pondo refused to comment but head of investigations Goodison Nguni said curtly: "It's the police; we have nothing to do with it. He was taken away".

The murder victim is said to have been an employee at Tolrose Mine in Kadoma when Goreraza invaded it.

Goreraza allegedly stormed the mine at Eiffel Flats in the gold mining town armed with letters showing he had taken over the ownership amid a tussle between Timba and another businessman Jameson Rushwaya.

Goreraza reportedly claim he had bought shares from Timba forcing Rushwaya out at gunpoint.