5 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Off for Medical Check-Up, Mudzuri Named Acting MDC-T President

Photo: The Herald
Mnangagwa visits ill Tsvangirai.

Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has left his deputy Elias Mudzuri in charge of the party as he takes time to seek further treatment for colon cancer, a statement from communications director, Luke Tamborinyoka, said Friday.

Tsvangirai met President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier in the day after the Zanu PF leader paid a courtesy call on the former Prime Minister in the company of Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga.

Mudzuri, a former Harare Mayor, is one of Tsvangirai's three deputies and his appointment to take temporary charge of the party might fuel speculation given the internal jockeying for power to succeed the MDC-T leader.

"In president Tsvangirai's absence, vice president Elias Mudzuri is acting president while the other two vice presidents will be in charge of their assigned tasks, with VP (Thokozani Khule) in charge of party administration while VP (Nelson) Chamisa will continue to drive the MDC Alliance and the party's policy program," Tamborinyoka said.

He added that Mnangagwa arrived just as Tsvangirai was about to leave the country "for his routine medical check-up".

"We thank President Mnangagwa for his gesture to come and pay a visit to the former Prime Minister of the land. We thank him for his gesture, which is in keeping with our African culture," said the MDC-T communications director.

Tsvangirai and Mnangagwa, according to Tamborinyoka, met for 45 minutes and discussed the country's dire situation.

"The two leaders discussed the current dire situation in the country, the plight of the people, the cash crisis afflicting the country, the urgency of free and fair elections to ensure a return to legitimacy as well as the need to engage the international community so that the country re-joins the family of nations.

"The two also discussed other issues of national importance," Tamborinyoka said.

