6 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Faces Probe Over 'Fake' Degree - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Grace Mugabe's PhD.

Academics at the University of Zimbabwe have petitioned the anti-corruption commission to investigate the "suspicious" way in which former first lady Grace Mugabe was awarded a doctorate four years ago.

The academics from the university's sociology department say they were "shocked" when Grace Mugabe emerged among the doctoral candidates in 2014.

"This was a shock to many members of the department as most members never (saw) or heard about the proposal, progress reports, thesis examiners and outcome of such a study by the candidate," reads part of the petition, quoted by the private Zimbabwe Independent.

"The awarding of the degree has therefore not gone through processes that other candidates are subjected to which makes the awarding of the degree very suspicious," the petition adds.

Grace Mugabe was capped by her husband, then president Robert Mugabe, in August 2014 when he was still chancellor of the university. She appeared in the red academic gown and black cap for the doctorate of philosophy degree beside the then vice president, Joice Mujuru, who also received a doctorate.

Mujuru's doctoral thesis has subsequently been released into the public domain, but Grace's thesis has never been made available.

At the time Grace was reported to have enrolled for the doctorate just three months before it was awarded. Prominent graduates of the university, which has a distinguished track record, were outraged. The late Zimbabwean author, Chenjerai Hove at the time wrote to the university's vice chancellor, Levi Nyagura saying the university's decision to give a doctorate to Grace had reduced its degrees to "a laughing stock".

Source: News24

More on This

University of Zimbabwe Lecturers Push for the Nullification of Grace's PhD

University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura faces imminent arrest over the institution's decision to award… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.