6 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Youth Commend Buhari for Treating Son in Nigeria

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth for Change United Arab Emirates has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not flying his son, Yusuf for medical treatment abroad.

The youth described the action as "exemplary leadership and heroic statesmanship."

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman and spokesman of the organization, Aliyu Bala and Mohammed Quadri.

"We are indeed proud to be associated with the APC-led federal government on their strong determination to kill corruption that has been the bane of development over the years," the statement read.

