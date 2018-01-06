Nigeria: Moses Is World Class -- Rohr

Victor Moses was Nigeria's most outstanding player in 2017 after he played a big role in Chelsea reclaiming the Premier League title and qualifying the country to the World Cup in Russia.

It was therefore not a surprise that he was in serious contention for several top awards including the CAF African Footballer of the Year as well as the BBC Player of the Year.

Victor Moses enjoyed a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge when manager Antonio Conte converted him to a right wing-back.

Rather than be shipped out season after season on loan by Chelsea, the Nigeria star emerged as one of the most influential players for 'The Blues' as they went all the way to be champions again.

He netted three goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea to clinch their sixth Premier League crown in May.

"He makes a huge difference. With the system they play with wing-backs, he's taught himself - and the manager's obviously helped him - to be one of the best wing-backs in world football," former England star Jamie Redknapp said in a recent interview

"It suits him that position... he is top class."

The 27-year-old Victor Moses himself rated winning the league as his greatest achievement.

He played an even bigger role for Nigeria to make it to their sixth World Cup finals as he scored thrice and in general inspired a young Super Eagles team to play out of their skin to qualify for Russia 2018.

Coach Gernot Rohr admitted Victor Moses, who plays on the flanks for the Super Eagles, is the national team's No. 1 star.

"He is a world-class player and you can rely on him any time and any moment he is playing," Rohr remarked.

"He is the most impressive player in my team.

"He is fast and I hope he will not get injured before the World Cup in Russia.

"I have absolute confidence in him."