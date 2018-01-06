Nigeria: Mourinho Tips Romero to Start in Goal for Argentina Against Eagles

Photo: Pixabay

Mourinho tips Romero to start in goal for Argentina against Eagles Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is backing his second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero to in between the pipes when Argentina face Nigeria in a crucial Group D game at the 2018 World Cup.

If Mourinho's prediction comes to pass, it would be the third time Romero has started for the two-time world champions against the Super Eagles at the World Cup, as he was in action at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The Portuguese gaffer confirmed on Thursday that the former Racing Club netmider will start tonight's Emirates FA Cup clash against Derby County ahead of Spaniard David De Gea.

"I'm going to play Romero because Romero is a top, top goalkeeper and he deserves to play, David deserves a rest," Mourinho told reporters, according to manutd.com.

"And Romero's going to be the Argentina goalkeeper in the World Cup in a few months, so for all what Romero means to us, Romero plays and I am going to play what I consider to be a very strong team."

The 30-year-old Romero watched proceedings from the bench for the entirety of Nigeria's 4-2 win over Argentina in an international friendly in Krasnodar two months ago.