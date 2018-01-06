Nigeria: El-Rufai Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Commissioners

Kaduna — Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has effected a cabinet reshuffle, as commissioners and other top government officials have been relieved of their positions.

The governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Samuel Arunwan, yesterday, that the changes follow the vacancy created following the death of the Commissioner of Education, Jonathan Andrew Nok. Accordingly, it was announced that two new commissioners are to join the state cabinet.

They are Ruth Geoffrey Alkali, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, and Ibrahim Hamza, pioneer Director-General of the Kaduna Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA) who was appointed for the Ministry of Water Resources.

Under the reshuffled cabinet, the commissioners that are assuming new portfolios include, Manzo Maigari who has been moved from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism to the Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry, and Kabir Mato who has been moved from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to the Ministry for Local Government.

Others are Ja'afaru Sani who is moving from the Ministry for Local Government to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Balabara Aliyu-Inuwa is moving from the Ministry of Rural and Community Development to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport and Hassan Usman Mahmud has moved from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development.

Meanwhile, the commissioners that retained their offices are Umma Hikima, Ministry of Justice, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Paul Dogo, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, Planning and Budget Commission, Amina Dyeris Sijuwade, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Daniel Amuze DanAuta, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Ministry of Women Affairs & Social Development and Alhaji Shehu Balarabe.