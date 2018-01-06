6 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Deny Report That 2000 Boko Haram Members Have Infiltrated Asaba

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Boko Haram
By Emma Amaize

DELTA State Police Command has dismissed as false, information that over 2000 members of the dreaded Boko Haram have crept into Asaba, the state capital, as part of an elaborate plot to Islamize Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, in a statement, Saturday, said: "The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to the spurious and irresponsible rumour currently trending on WhatsApp, claiming that over 2000 members of Boko Haram are already in Asaba, as part of the agenda to Islamize Nigeria."

"The Command considers such ill-conceived rumour-mongering as unacceptable and a calculated attempt to sow seeds of confusion, hate, chaos and anarchy in the state.

"It notes that the originator(s) and purveyors of the rumour cannot in any way correctly lay claim to being Christians as their message of hate is contrary to the message of the Bible as contained in Ephesians 4:29. 'Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.'" (NIV)

"The Command wishes to enjoin all residents of Delta State to dismiss the rumour, as it is manifestly the handwork of mischief makers seeking to cause unnecessary suspicion, panic and crisis amongst the adherents of different faith in the state," he said.

The police equally advised those behind the wicked and inciting rumour "to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law, as they will surely be caught."

The police authorities in the state called on Deltans to support and work towards a hitch-free local government polls in the state and report any security threat, rather than use the social media to incite one group against the other.

More on This

1,050 Boko Haram Insurgents Surrender - - Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said 1,050 insurgents had surrendered to troops in Lake Chad and Monguno general area of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.