6 January 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: "Somalia Not Yet Sovereign," Says MP Fowziyo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fowziyo Yussuf Haji, a member of the Somali parliament says the country is in the hands of foreign nations and each of those nations is pulling the country to a different direction.

While talking the VOA's Somali service on January 5, 2018, about the challenges facing the country, Fowziyo said "you know the country is not yet sovereign. Alshabab controls parts of the country. There are foreigners in other parts. More worse is the foreign interference. The airspace is being controlled (from outside the country). The sea is being controlled. The land is being controlled."

The legislator added that how the Somalis will respond to the foreign influence will determine their future and requested the public to hold each other's hand and support the government as that is the only way to move forward.

Somalia

U.S. Designates Somalia-Based Al-Shabab' Deputy Leader As 'Global Terrorist'

The United States government has designated the deputy leader of the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group a "global… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.