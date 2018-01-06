Somalia: "Somalia Not Yet Sovereign," Says MP Fowziyo

Fowziyo Yussuf Haji, a member of the Somali parliament says the country is in the hands of foreign nations and each of those nations is pulling the country to a different direction.

While talking the VOA's Somali service on January 5, 2018, about the challenges facing the country, Fowziyo said "you know the country is not yet sovereign. Alshabab controls parts of the country. There are foreigners in other parts. More worse is the foreign interference. The airspace is being controlled (from outside the country). The sea is being controlled. The land is being controlled."

The legislator added that how the Somalis will respond to the foreign influence will determine their future and requested the public to hold each other's hand and support the government as that is the only way to move forward.