Nigeria: Taraba Communities 'Attacked' - Fulani, Bachama Groups Accuse Each Other

At least three communities were on Friday evening attacked in Lau Local Government area of Taraba by unknown assailants, police said.

The attack forced residents of Katibu, Donada, Mayo-Lope and Abbare border areas of Taraba and Adamawa States to flee to neighbouring towns just as anti-riot police deployed to the area.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah in Taraba, Sahabi Tukur, said the attack was carried out by militias of the Bachama ethnic group, and was targeted at Fulani residents.

"The Bachama militias have attacked Bujum, Didango, Donada, Katibu and two other Fulani settlements, and they they killed over 13 with many injured, they were assisted by Yandamawa," he said.

"Over 400 cows were rustled by these marauding militias.

"We want the government to take this matter seriously and investigate.Why should Bachama leave their state, Adamawa and attack us; we are living peacefully here.

"Already some corpses and injured were taken to Jalingo the state capital for treatment and burials," said he.

One resident of Katibu, Bello Manu, said seven people were killed.

"The killed at least seven people instantly including my uncle who is also the (Dagaci), village head Jauro Buba, some were burnt to ashes," he said.

Bachama denies.

But a leader of the Bachama ethnic group denied the allegation.

"This is big lie, they (Fulani) first attacked us before turning back to Taraba. Some communities in Taraba were not also spared by the marauding Fulani; they also burned villages and killed people -- not Bachama at all!" said Euphraimu Turaki, a Bachama youth leader.

"Earlier Friday,over 300 herdsmen launched the attack on our community in Bwam during which five people were killed. So, why are they now crying wolf!

"Let government be serious if not more lives will be lost."

The police spokesman, David Misal, said the attackers would be caught and punished.

"The attackers that crossed over from the neighbouring Adamawa were said to have come in numbers killing and burning houses," he said.

"Though, no arrest was made, however, security were deployed to track them. And for now four people were killed six others injured.

"As I am talking to you now, the state police deputy commissioner is on his way to Abbare to ascertain the situation."

