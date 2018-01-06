Kenya: What Raila's Article Did Not Disclose

The article on page 3 of last week's Sunday Nation by Nasa leader Raila Odinga raises some interesting observations.

It says there was a 77.3 per cent turn out in the repeat presidential elections in Ukraine; 87 per cent in Maldives; 73 per cent in Austria and 38 per cent in Kenya. But one critical factor was omitted.

In all the other countries included in the repeat presidential elections, the opposition participated. But in Kenya's case, the Raila-led opposition boycotted the election and went ahead to block voters, who were willing to vote, from taking part.

This single omission or miscalculation literally handed the victory to Mr Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee. And it deflated the element of excitement and surprise in the outcome of the elections.

LOW VOTER TURNOUT

With a charismatic leader like Raila out of the race, it was a foregone conclusion that Mr Kenyatta would win. Hence the turnout was bound to be low.

Recall the Shakespearean quote in Julius Caesar: "There is a tide in the affairs of men: taken, the voyage leads into fortune; omitted, the venture leads into misery.

Nasa missed the vessel and their voyage has ended in misery. There is no need to cry foul and pretend that Mr Kenyatta's government suffers from a "legitimacy deficit."

The Nasa fraternity has the intellectual prowess to make positive contributions to the social and economic development of our country, if only they stop whining and misrepresenting facts.

They are capable of forming a formidable opposition.