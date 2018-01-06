6 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian Forward, Xavier Amaechi Signs for Arsenal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Arsenal FC
Xavier Amaechi.
By Joshua Odeyemi

Talented Nigerian winger Xavier Amaechi has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal Football Club.

Amaechi's signing was announced on Arsenal's official website on Friday with a picture of him and Arsene Wenger while putting pen to paper.

Xavier, who turned 17 on Thursday, has featured for both Arsenal's under-23s and under-18s this season.

He has been at the club since the age of 12, having joined in August 2013.

"We would like to congratulate Xavier on his new contract and look forward to his continued progress at the club", the statement on the club's website reads.

Nigeria

Akwa Ibom Jailbreak - 28 'Hardened' Criminals Still At Large

The Controller General of Nigeria Prisons Service, NPS, Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.