6 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Arrested Mzembi and Undenge Freed On Bail

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Walter Mzembi.

ARRESTED former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi and Samuel Undenge were Saturday freed on $400 and $300 bail respectively by a Harare magistrate.

They were picked up Friday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano who remanded them to January 22. Prosecutors did not oppose granting of bail.

Mzembi is accused of donating 16 television sets to worth $800,000 to churches including the Walter Magaya-led Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministry as well as Emmanuel Makandiwa's United Family International Church (UFIC).

The former foreign affairs minister allegedly committed the offence in 2010 when he headed the tourism and hospitality cabinet portfolio.

Court heard that, in a bid to introduce Fan Parks for the 2010 soccer World Cup, the tourism ministry pushed moved to acquire LED Public Viewing Area (PVA) screens.

Treasury then provided funds for 40 LED PVA screens. Some $2 million was deposited into Shangai Linso Digital Technology company's China bank account as payment for the televisions.

Prosecutors say Mzembi then allegedly gave 16 television screens to some churches without authority from treasury.

Meanwhile, Undenge is accused of fraudulently awarding public relations company Fruitful Communications a contract without going to tender, in the process prejudicing the state of $12 650 in 2016.

Undenge is being represented by lawyer Alex Muchadehama was discharged on $300 bail and will also be reporting once every Friday until his case is finalised.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.

Zimbabwe

Govt Targets Mugabe's '14 Farms'... He's Likely to Remain With Only 1

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri has reportedly ordered an audit of former president Robert Mugabe's… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.