Zimbabwe: Arrested Mzembi and Undenge Freed On Bail

ARRESTED former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi and Samuel Undenge were Saturday freed on $400 and $300 bail respectively by a Harare magistrate.

They were picked up Friday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano who remanded them to January 22. Prosecutors did not oppose granting of bail.

Mzembi is accused of donating 16 television sets to worth $800,000 to churches including the Walter Magaya-led Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministry as well as Emmanuel Makandiwa's United Family International Church (UFIC).

The former foreign affairs minister allegedly committed the offence in 2010 when he headed the tourism and hospitality cabinet portfolio.

Court heard that, in a bid to introduce Fan Parks for the 2010 soccer World Cup, the tourism ministry pushed moved to acquire LED Public Viewing Area (PVA) screens.

Treasury then provided funds for 40 LED PVA screens. Some $2 million was deposited into Shangai Linso Digital Technology company's China bank account as payment for the televisions.

Prosecutors say Mzembi then allegedly gave 16 television screens to some churches without authority from treasury.

Meanwhile, Undenge is accused of fraudulently awarding public relations company Fruitful Communications a contract without going to tender, in the process prejudicing the state of $12 650 in 2016.

Undenge is being represented by lawyer Alex Muchadehama was discharged on $300 bail and will also be reporting once every Friday until his case is finalised.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.