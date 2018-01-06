6 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED's Courtesy Call Charms MDC-T

Photo: The Herald
Mnangagwa visits ill Tsvangirai.
By Fungai Lupande

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) yesterday thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his courtesy call on party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who has not been feeling well for some time. Mr Tsvangirai's spokesperson and director of communications, Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said President Mnangagwa's gesture was in line with African culture.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) today (yesterday) made a courtesy call to see our party president who has not been well since the time he went public that he has cancer of the colon," said Mr Tamborinyoka.

Mr Tsvangirai revealed that he was battling cancer of the colon in June 2016. He has been receiving treatment in South Africa.

"The President came just as Mr Tsvangirai was about to leave the country for his routine medical check-up. We thank him for his gesture to come and pay a visit to the former Prime Minister of the country.

"In the 45-minute closed-door meeting, President Mnangagwa was accompanied by his deputy Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga. The two leaders discussed the current dire situation in the country, the plight of the people and the cash crisis afflicting the country.

"They also discussed the urgency of free and fair elections to ensure a return to legitimacy as well as the need to engage the international community so that the country rejoins the family of nations."

He said in the absence of Mr Tsvangirai, his deputy Mr Elias Mudzuri would be the acting president of the party. The social media was yesterday awash with praises for President Mnangagwa following the visit to see Mr Tsvangirai.

