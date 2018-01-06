Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Terminally Ill, Claims Moyo

FORMER Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has torched a storm after claiming opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is terminally ill and was taken advantage of by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsvangirai, two years ago, went public and announced that he was suffering from colon cancer. Since then, he has been in and out of hospital in neighbouring South Africa.

Mnangagwa paid Tsvangirai a surprise visit on one of the most poignant moments in his two months old regime following his take over from former President Robert Mugabe on the back of a military coup in November.

But Moyo, one of the biggest casualties of the military coup and now said to be holed up in Kenya after reportedly escaping death by a whisker said Mnangagwa's visit was unAfrican.

"There is no public relations coup and no history. It is ambulance chasing propaganda for the optics of exploiting a terminally ill political rival. The propaganda is cynical, crude, desperate and unAfrican.

"It intrudes into and violates a constitutionally protected right to privacy," Moyo said on Twitter.

However, Moyo's former law lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe and political activist Fadzayi Mahere shot back and the ex-Government spin doctor.

"The jury is still out on ED (Mnangagwa). I prefer to keep my eye on the magician's hands but I will say this: don't lecture is on propaganda, you were the king of it in its most disgusting form.

"If Morgan opened his home up to people and lets people take pics, his privacy hasn't been violated," Mahere said in response.

MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa welcomed Mnangagwa's gesture adding it as a show of the African way known as ubuntu.

"It is a welcome thing and very appreciated. It is African and very Zimbabwean to feel for one another. This is the kind of politics we would want to see, the politics of peace and working together.

"It is the kind of talk we hope will be walked going into the elections," said Chamisa.