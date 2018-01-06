Rwanda: Kagame Meets Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister in Kigali

President Paul Kagame, yesterday, met Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa in Kigali in what was described as a "good discussion" on a number of issues the two neighbouring countries have interests in.

According to Louise Mushikiwabo, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community, Kutesa was sent by President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda with a message that resulted into discussing regional integration and the state of bilateral relations between the two countries including continued arrests and disappearance of Rwandan citizens in Uganda.

"President Kagame today received my Ugandan counterpart, Sam Kutesa, with a message from President Museveni, a good discussion mainly on integration. President Kagame stressed that for integration to be successful, there has to be something for everybody, all partners must win." Mushikiwabo twitted yesterday.

She added, "Also discussed, and linked to regional integration, was the state of bilateral relations, including continuing arrests and disappearance of Rwandan citizens in Uganda, causing tension, and many Rwandan families to petition their government to intervene for their loved ones!"

Last December six Rwandans were arrested and deported from Kampala under similar circumstances apart from one Fidele Gatsinzi who told reporters that security agents who picked him up were dissidents working with RNC including a certain Rugema Kayumba and a one Mukombozi-who later handed him over to CMI (Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence).

RNC (Rwanda National Congress) is a terrorist outfit led by convicted Rwandan fugitive Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The same outfit is responsible for a series of grenade attacks in Kigali and other parts of Rwanda between 2012 and 2014.