6 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Up to 2 Years in Prison for 8 Suspects Over Terror Charges

Rabat — The Salé Appeal Court gave on Thursday verdicts ranging from 1 to 2 years in prison with no remission against eight suspects standing trial over terrorism-linked charges.

The court sentenced three suspects to one year in prison with no remission for forming a criminal gang as part of a collective project to seriously undermine public order and failure to report terrorist crimes.

The court also handed 2-year imprisonment sentences with no remission against two accused sued for forming a criminal gang as part of a collective project to seriously undermine public order, praising ISIS and attempting to acquire weapons to target police and gendarmerie spots in Berkane. The court also gave 2-years prison verdicts against another two.

The court also held a hearing for the Fez group whose 8 members are sued for forming a criminal gang as part of a collective project to seriously undermine public order, spreading terror among citizens, organizing unauthorized meetings and praising ISIS.

