6 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tourist Stabbed Several Times On Cape Town Beach

A man believed to be an Egyptian tourist has been stabbed at least 10 times in an apparent robbery on Noordhoek Beach in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Andre van Schalkwyk, spokesperson for Table Mountain Watch, told News24 that the incident happened at about 20:30 near the Kakapo shipwreck.

He said the man was stabilized by local paramedics and members of neighbourhood watches before he was transported to hospital.

Van Schalkwyk said he was not sure what the robbers managed to take.

"This guy is fighting for his life now. I really hope that he doesn't succumb to his injuries," he said.

He said more than eight muggings have occurred on the same beach in less than two months.

"This is one of many muggings in only a couple of weeks now. An Austrian couple was stabbed in November and they ended up in hospital. There was also a German tourist who was recently attacked at the same beach," he said, adding that there were no rangers from the Table Mountain National Park in the part of the beach where the attacks take place.

Van Schalkwyk said criminals who target unsuspecting tourists around the beach "have become really aggressive".

"They attack and stab their victims for their valuables," he said.

He said they've raised safety issues with the authorities numerous times.

Van Schalkwyk warned tourist to stay away from that area.

"BnBs and hotels must warn people about the crime in the area. They know where the hot spots are. They (tourists) should be warned about these hotspots so that these people's holidays are not spoiled. Tourists must stay away from the beach," he said.

He said a safety plan must immediately be put in place in order to curb such crimes around Noordhoek Beach.

