Nigeria: Musa Not Going to Turkey, Says Agent

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa is not interested in a move to Turkey. His agent Tony Harris said the player will remain in England and take his chances with the Foxes.

There are indications that Turkish Super Ligue side, Bursaspor and Leicester City are in negotiations for a loan deal for Musa who is yet to start a game for the former English Premier League champions this season.

Bursaspor's representative Hasan Parlakay confirmed their interest while speaking with reporters.

"Ahmed Musa is a very influential player who will be able to add value and class to us," Parlakay said.

"If we are realistic, we cannot buy him. But he wants to play with Nigeria in the World Cup. For this you have to keep playing and keep form in the league. We have players in our team from the same national team, [Mikel] Agu and [William] Troost-Ekong.

"Wearing the Bursaspor shirt on loan until the end of the year is an attractive offer. We hope to give good news in the coming days."

However, Harris who disclosed that as much as three top Turkish clubs are keen on having Musa, said the dashing winger will not consider a move.

"We have indeed been approached by the top three clubs in Turkey but Musa is not keen to go to Turkey just yet.

"There's a big chance that Musa will remain in England. I'm however, surprised about the link to Bursaspor.

"I don't know where the rumour came from. "It's a complete joke and a figment of someone's imagination. Rest assured Musa is not going to Bursaspor," said Harris who also represents Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong who players for Bursaspor.