Egypt: Sis Responds to New York Times Allegations About Egypt's Position On Jerusalem

In reference to The New York Times' report published Saturday 6, 2017 and titled "Tapes Reveal Egyptian Leaders' Tacit Acceptance of Jerusalem Move" by David D. Kirkpatrick, the Times' international correspondent based in London, claiming the existence of audio recordings of telephone calls obtained by The New York Times of an alleged Egyptian intelligence officer to the hosts of several talk shows in Egypt, The State Information Service (SIS) finds it important on this occasion to set forth the following points regarding the content of the report:

First: The report mentioned four of "the hosts of several influential talk shows in Egypt" namely:

1) Mr. Mofid Fawzy is a journalist who stopped TV presenting years ago contrary to the claim made in the Times' report;

2) Mr. Saeed Hassaseen whose talk show stopped several weeks before the Jerusalem decision and who does not currently present any other TV show as well. Mr. Hassaseen denied that he received a call on Jerusalem, affirming that he does not know at all a man by the name of Ashraf al-Kholi;

3) The renowned movie star Yousra has no relation whatsoever to presenting TV talk shows and is a household name in the movie and acting industry in Egypt and the Arab world as well, a fact Mr. Kirkpatrick should have been aware of given his long stay in Egypt. Mrs. Yousra denied knowing someone by the name Ashraf al-Kholi, that she discussed with anyone the issue of Jerusalem and that she has spoken or expressed views on political subjects to any media outlet, adding that she was not present in Egypt during the period specified in the report. She further announced that she will seek legal action for bringing her name into these alleged leaked audio recordings as this amounts to an affront to her reputation as a big movie star;

4) And lastly Mr. Azmi Megahed who denied knowing a man by the name of Ashraf al-Kholi.

Second: The Times' report claims that Captain Ashraf al-Kholi is an officer with the Egyptian General Intelligence without presenting its readers with the slightest evidence as to the truth of this piece of information or that a person by this name exists in the first place.

Third: The Times' report contains allegations regarding Egypt's position on the Jerusalem issue mentioned in the so-called "audio recordings". It is inappropriate for The New York Times, a reputable newspaper, to publish such allegations. Egypt's positions on international issues are not derived from alleged leaks from an anonymous source. Rather, Egypt's positions are conveyed by the President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and in official statements as well. All of the entities in charge have expressed, in word and deed, the inalienable position on Jerusalem in the United Nations and other international organizations with disregard for the threats of the U.S. Permanent Representative in the UN to cut aid to countries including Egypt over UN Jerusalem vote. The report itself admits this fact regarding the Egyptian position saying "Egypt submitted a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding a reversal of Mr. Trump's decision. (The United States vetoed the resolution, although the General Assembly adopted a similar one, over American objections, days later)".