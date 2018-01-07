Nigeria: Koffi Tha Guru Releases Colourborations, Features Over 50 Artists

Lovers of good music in Nigeria and beyond are in for a mind-blowing musical masterpiece, as Koffi Tha Guru, the Nigerian born to a Togolese mother, releases his much-anticipated 13th studio album titled Colourborations.

Speaking to newsmen on the project in Lagos, the comedian, actor and singer said, "It has been months of pushing and laboring; finally we can say we have put forth a baby full of colours. Over 50-featured acts adding their own shade of awesomeness to one album, Yes, it's that massive. Colourborations is the biggest project I have worked on till date," he hinted.

On what fans are to expect from the new work, the talented comedian, who is known for his originality, said, "Music has never been this beautiful; that I can assure you. The Colourborations album begins with the legendary Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt taking the intro, Asa doing the outro, MI Abaga rapping in Hausa; this is the only song he has ever done that. We had Alibaba singing Calypso, Bouqui and the late Fatai Rolling Dollars doing Gospel."

He continued: "Small Doctor and Q-dot bring homely flows, Kunle Bello going on a Togolese ride with me... these are just a few out of the many pleasant surprises this album is offering," he said.

Colourborations, which is arguably the biggest collaborative effort by any entertainer in Africa, also sees Koffi pull a surprise jazzy funk track with Russian Diva, Diana Bada. The 34-track album is currently available on all paid music platform.

It boasts of massive collaborations with other top entertainers such as Sir Shina Peters, Ras Kimono, Paul Play, Ruggedman, Bovi, Sound Sultan, Big Lo, Sunny Neji, 9ice, Ikpa Udo, Chigul, Omobaba, Mc Abbey, Maleke, Obadice, Terry Apala, Ashny, Immaculate Edache, EmmaOhMaGod, Woli Arole, Tolu Ajayi, Classiq, Sossick, Josh2funny, among several others.