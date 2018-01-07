7 January 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Hails Oshoala On CAF's Award

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigerian football star, Asisat Lamina Oshoala, for winning the CAF Women's African Football Player of the Year.

President Buhari in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday also felicitated with the Falcon's team members and all football lovers for the most deserved honour, which, he said, would naturally translate into more responsibilities for exploits on the football field, and her country.

The President commended the strength, dexterity and focus Oshoala has displayed, working really hard from an early age to represent Nigeria in international tournaments before she was 20 years, and always showcasing her skills in her clubs.

The statement also quoted Buhari as saying that the footballer's many awards and achievements, which include winning the CAF award for the third time, at such age clearly demonstrates that she always rises to the occasion as a professional, and deserves continental recognitions.

