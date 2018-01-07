Nigeria: Luckiest Dude Ever! Femi Pedro's Political Resurgence

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro, is gradually inching his way back to political reckoning.

The former Chief Executive Officer of First Atlantic Bank was drafted from the banking industry to become deputy governor of Lagos State after the then governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, caused his former deputy, Kofoworola Bucknor, to be impeached. But power has a way of intoxicating people so badly that they misbehave at the peril of everything they ever worked for. In the run up to the 2007 elections, Pedro parted ways with Tinubu over his ambition to succeed the latter.

At that time however, Tinubu had pitched his tent with the candidature of former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola. Pedro was far too sulked into his own self-importance to heed any advice against quarrelling with Tinubu. He defected to the Labour Party and later resigned as deputy governor to concentrate on his governorship ambition. He lost abysmally. But the lessons were not learnt.

By 2011, Pedro had defected to the People's Democratic Party, PDP, where he hoped to realise his ambition. He did not even win at the primaries, which was won by then unknown Ade Dosunmu. Since then, he has been in a political limbo of sort. Luckily enough for him, when he approached the leadership of the All Progressives' Congress, APC, to admit him into their fold, he was warmly received. Just as the days of old, Pedro is back to being at the right hand of Tinubu wherever he goes. Sources whisper that the prayers of Pedro who was just angling to get a political appointment that would re-launch him, has been answered. He was appointed as the chairman of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria.