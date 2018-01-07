7 January 2018

Nigeria: NLC Raises the Alarm Over Alleged Salary Irregularities in Kano Civil Service

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday raised the alarm over financial irregularities surrounded the salary payment in the state.

The State Chairman of the congress, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir disclosed that the state government needed to beam its searchlight to fish out those behind the irregularities in the state government.

The chairman explained that "overtime now, there has been cases of over payment of salary, under payments and illegal deduction of salaries that has visited untold hardship to affected workers".

Speaking at the NUJ Kano new executives' inauguration on Saturday, Minjibir pointed out that "We have serious irregularities in the payment of salaries for November and December 2017 and majority of workers were shortchanged in the payments of their salaries."

"It is disheartening to witness this act and we deem it necessary to call on government to immediately detect these irregularities. Most of workers' salaries have been deducted without any reason, but we hope government will immediately checkout and brought to book the culprits."

According to him, "Failure of government to investigate and bring to book the culprits will force the union to seek redress in court".

He also lamented that government was not paying pensioners as at when due, while urging for immediate action to overcome all these acts.

Minjibir also appealed to the state government to immediately detect this act so as to avoid any problems with labour union.

