7 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 406 Benefit From Wamakko's Free Eye Care Programme

By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — No fewer than 406 persons suffering from various eye ailments have so far been treated in Sabon Birni and Isa local governments of Sokoto State under a programme of Senator Aliyu Wamakkko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

The statement quoted the Director of Administration for the Senator, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Alkali, as saying that, 181 and 225 persons were treated in Sabon-Birni and Isa local governments, respectively, in the first two days of the exercise on January 4 and 5, 2018.

Alhaji Alkali expressed delight that, the exercise was recording huge successes.

The statement said that, the outreach was being conducted by Dr Emmanuel Aghalu and and Dr John Uzomah, who are Optometrists working for Dr (Mrs) Awawu Obasi Eye Foundation.

