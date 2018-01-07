Nigeria: Minister Heads Team of Doctors for Buhari's Son

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, heads the medical team treating President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, who was involved in a bike crash on December 26.

The wife of the president, Aisha, in a message she posted on her Instagram page, aishambuhari, said the medical team had ensured that Yusuf remained stable.

Yusuf sustained a head injury and had one of his limbs broken in a bike accident in Gwarimpa, Abuja. He was reported to have undergone a surgery.

Mrs Buhari, on behalf of the first family, also thanked well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers.

She stated: "On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week.

"Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my son Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier; the medical team chaired by the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunsho Adewole; the team of neurosurgeons, Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi; Prof. B.B. Shehu; Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Assistant Prof. M.Raji Mahmud; the team of orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola; the intensivists, Dr. Simon Esangbedo; the personal physician to the president, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi; my personal physician, Dr. M. Kamal. The nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiving treatment.

"Also, many thanks to Dr. Jaf Momoh, CMD of National Hospital, Abuja and his team for their continuous support."