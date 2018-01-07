7 January 2018

Nigeria: 406 Patients Benefit From Wamakko's Free Eye Care Programme in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu

Sokoto — No fewer than 406 persons suffering from various eye ailments have been treated in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State under the free eye care programme of Senator Aliyu Wamakkko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Wamakko made this known at the commencement of the exercise at the Sabon Birni General Hospital in Sokoto.

Wamakko, who spoke through his Director of Administration, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Alkali, explained that, the gesture was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the indigent people of the state. "Health is wealth, a healthy society is a wealthy society," the lawmaker said.

He disclosed that 181 and 225 persons were treated in Sabon-Birni and Isa local government areas, respectively, in the first two days of the exercise.

The lawmaker said the exercise was recording huge success, as many patients with various eye ailments had been treated free. He said the programme targets 3,150 persons suffering from various eye ailments, in 19 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the free medical outreach is being conducted by Dr. Emmanuel Aghalu and Dr. John Uzomah, who are Optometrists working for Dr. Awawu Obasi Eye Foundation. He stated that the areas of treatment include refractive errors, with eye glasses, infections like conjunctivitis, as well as uveitis.

Wamakko pledged to do everything humanly possible to further improve the living standard of the people of the state.

In a remark, Aghalu said the common ailments in the area were cataract and pesbyopia, which are age-related. He pledged that the team would be diligent in the conduct of the exercise, even as he commended the orderliness of the beneficiaries.

The District Heads of Sabon-Birni and Unguwar Lalle, Alhaji Isa Mohammed Bawa and Alhaji Haruna Salihu Mainasara, respectively, commended Senator Wamakko for coming to the rescue of the people of the state.

The traditional rulers also admonished other wealthy individuals, as well as elected and appointed officials to emulate Senator Wamakko, to further alleviate the suffering of the people.

