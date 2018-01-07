7 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boda Boda Riders Burn Bus in Malindi After It Kills One of Them

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Lwanga

Angry boda boda riders in Malindi on Saturday burnt down a Simba Coach bus after it hit and killed one of them along the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The bus was heading to Malindi from Mombasa when it collided with the motorcycle in Msabaha killing its rider on the spot.

Some of the boda boda riders said the Nairobi-bound bus was overtaking another vehicle when it hit the rider who was heading to Gede.

"The driver escaped after hearing calls to torch the bus from the angry mob that had come to witness the accident," said one of the boda boda riders.

Attempts by Malindi OCPD Matawa Muchangi to plead with the irate boda boda riders not to burn the bus as it would be used as evidence fell on deaf ears.

"They then pelted stones at us before burning the vehicle," he said, adding that the body of the 23-year-old rider was taken to Malindi Hospital mortuary.

Kenya

Trouble in Paradise - Why Ruto's Camp Unhappy With Cabinet List

The unexplained absence of Deputy President William Ruto at State House when his boss Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.