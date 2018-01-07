7 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Inherited Gene of Dancing From My Mum - Pinki Debbie

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Guinness world record breaker for long individual dance, Odumewu Deborah Sunmisola a.k.a Pinki Debbie has said that her mum happened to be her 'ginger', her hype person".

The 23 years old record breaker said this during a media chat that " her mom loves dancing too, she encourages me when doing street dance competitions ,school choreography and others. "Dancing is my hobby, I do it at every opportunity I get". She said

Pinki Debbie who is the first born of four children said she started dancing fully while she was in the university in 2011. "I joined a dance group 'Reflection', I wasn't a professional dancer as at then but I knew I could dance well". She said.

When she was asked how she felt joining other like Kalamandalam Hemaletha of India and Kaffy of Nigeria in the Guinness Book of Records, the 22-year old dance instructor and choreographer said, she was humbled and overwhelmed.

"It wasn't easy while on it but I'm grateful and excited" and I also use this opportunity to thank the company that sponsored me, "Puma, Aquila Records, IBD Impex Ltd and others.

Pinki Debbie who hails from Ogun State said that she joined the industry to empower people.

"There are people who are even better than myself but they don't believe in themselves. I want to start a dance school, consulting firm in terms of promotion via social media platforms, she said.

Recall that Pinki Debbie danced for 137 hours to have a place in the Guinness Book of Record

Nigeria

Nigerian Authorities Arrest Cameroon's Separatist Leaders

Nigerian authorities have arrested leaders of a group leading a separatist movement in neighbouring Cameroon. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.