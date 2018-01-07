Nigeria: CHAN - Eagles Flight to Morocco Suffers Delay

Plans by the Super Eagles team B to have at least a week's acclimatisation training in Morocco before their CAF African Nations Championship opener against Rwanda on January 15 appears to have hit the rocks.

It was gathered from a football official that the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to sort out "a few things" concerning the well being of the team in Morocco. But hopefully the Super Eagles may now leave on Monday right on time for their first game against Rwanda who have been camping in Tunisia since January 1.

They also played a game against Sudan yesterday in Sousse, Tunisia.

"The team is still around (because) the NFF is trying to put a few things in order. It would have been good if we were in Morocco for at least a week to get used to the weather in Tangier... It is well," said the official yesterday.

However, team captain, Ikechukwu Ezenwa assured that the players will not let the country down even as they expect tough competition from their group C opponents.

"First of all, we are going to take each game as it comes, we have had very good preparation so far and the unity in the team is awesome and with that, I am confident of a better outing than the last time in Rwanda.

"Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea are very good sides when it comes to the CHAN tournament. Look at the last edition, Rwanda were very tough and they performed better than us."