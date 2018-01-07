7 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa 'A Murderer' Heckler Freed On Bail

Photo: Philemon Bulawayo/New Zimbabwe
Emmerson Mnangagwa.

AN activist who was arrested on allegations of calling President Emmerson Mnangagwa a murderer was Friday released on $100 bail after spending almost a month in custody.

Gustav Kativhu was locked up after the State successfully applied to have him mentally examined following disorderly conduct at his initial remand.

However, doctors last Thursday cleared the activist of mental illness before he applied for bail.

Kativhu, who is represented by Harare lawyer Job Sikhala, is expected back in court next month pending trial. He was ordered to continue residing at his given address and not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

The activist is however, likely to spend another week in custody because the passport which he was also ordered to surrender as part of his bail conditions has since expired.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa ordered the state to contact authorities to confirm that Kativhu did not obtain another passport after the one he tendered in court turned out to be expired, a process that can take days to complete.

He is answering to charges of undermining the President's authority or, alternatively, disorderly conduct at a public gathering.

