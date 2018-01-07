7 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Kenya to Stop 'Outspoken' Mugabe Ally Twitter Rants

Photo: Jonathan Moyo/Twitter
Jonathan Moyo

Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly asked Kenya to help stop an ally of former president Robert Mugabe from posting provocative tweets against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

According Daily News, the outspoken former education minister Jonathan Moyo has rattled Mnangagwa's administration after turning up the heat with his twitter rants in recent months.

Sources said Harare feared that the outspoken Moyo would leak secret state information he may have obtained during his time in government, the paper said.

Mnangagwa was expected to be the ruling Zanu-PF party candidate during the forthcoming elections later this year. In light of this, Zimbabwe reportedly said that "Kenya should not allow Moyo to undermine a sister liberation war movement without consequence".

The ruling party feared that Moyo's rants could be used by opposition parties in unseating Mnangagwa during the coming elections, said the sources. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, however, refused to comment on the development, saying it was possible the ministry of home affairs had urged Kenyan authorities to block Moyo from continuing with his rants.

But Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu also referred questions regarding the matter to the police spokesperson Charity Charamba, saying that "this was an operational issue".

Moyo was one of former first lady Grace Mugabe's top supporters. He reportedly went into self-imposed exile in Kenya after the military takeover in November.

Moyo went silent after the military moved in in November, but he reappeared on Twitter a few days after saying he was "relatively fine outside the country."

Source: News24

